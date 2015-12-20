MADRID Dec 20 Turnout in Spain's general election reached 58.36 percent at 1700 GMT on Sunday, according to the second official reading announced by the government, compared to 57.65 percent at the same time during the last ballot in November.

Participation was expected to top that of the last election as four parties vie for power, with newcomer forces likely to make gains and shake up a two-party system traditionally dominated by the mainstream conservatives and Socialists.

The election's first exit polls are expected to be announced at around 1900 GMT.