MADRID Turnout in Spain's parliamentary election was 36.9 percent at 1200 GMT on Sunday, according to official data, the same reading as in the December ballot.

Participation had been expected to fall from the last election after six months of bickering between political parties and as the summer holidays start.

A further turnout reading is due around 1630 GMT, before voting close at 1800 GMT, when the first exit polls will appear.

(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Janet Lawrence)