A vote is cast at a polling station in Spain's general election in Bilbao, June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent West

MADRID Turnout in Spain's parliamentary election was 51.17 percent at 1600 GMT, around seven percentage points lower than at the same time in December, official data showed on Sunday.

A lower turnout had been widely expected after six months of fruitless talks between political parties following the last election and as the summer holidays start.

The voting closes at 1800 GMT, when the first exit polls will appear.

(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)