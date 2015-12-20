MADRID Dec 20 A bloc of several left-wing parties was seen taking the lead in a closely-fought general election in Spain on Sunday, official data with more than half of the votes counted showed.

Left wing parties, including the Socialists, anti-austerity Podemos, former communists Izquierda Unida and two other regional groups would jointly total 180 seats, above the 176 mark for an absolute majority.

The ruling conservative People's Party (PP) would garner 123 seats while Ciudadanos, often seen as a potential coalition partner for the PP would get 31 seats. (Reporting by Paul Day, writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Jesús Aguado)