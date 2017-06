MADRID, March 27 Spanish retail electricity prices will rise by 5-7 percent in their next quarterly review on April 1, Industry Minister Jose Manuel Soria said on Tuesday.

The government has also pledged new legislation to plug a gap between regulated power prices and nominal costs, which has led to utilities accruing a debt of some 24 billion euros ($31.98 billion) over the past decade.

($1 = 0.7504 euros) (Reporting By Martin Roberts; editing by Sarah Morris)