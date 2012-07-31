MADRID, July 31 Spanish electricity demand fell
for the eleventh month in a row in July, data from national grid
operator REE showed on Tuesday, as a tough recession
bit into consumer demand.
REE said demand fell by 2.4 percent compared with the same
month a year ago to 21,646 gigawatt hours. This compared with
consumption of 20,655 gigawatt hours in June.
For the first seven months of the year, demand was down 1.7
percent from the same period in 2011.
The data also showed wind energy use fell in the month, down
7.3 percent year-on-year, and made up 13 percent of total
production. Renewable energy accounted for 29.4 percent of
production in July, up from 28.1 percent in July last year.
Following is a percentage breakdown of Spain's generation
mix in July as provided by REE.
SOURCE PCT
WIND 13.3
NUCLEAR 22.7
CO-GENERATION 12.1
COAL 20.9
GAS 14.9
HYDRO 7.3
SOLAR PV 4.6
THERMAL RENEWABLE 1.9
SOLAR THERMAL 2.3
* Co-generation plants differ from conventional plants because
they recover and make use of waste heat. They are usually
gas-fired, but can be adapted from any type of thermal plant.
(Reporting by Nigel Davies; editing by Amanda Cooper)