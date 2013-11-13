MADRID Nov 13 Spain's highest court has agreed to hear three cases against an electricity reform decreed by the government in July cutting power subsidies and capping profits on distribution, which has been attacked by utilities and consumers alike.

In a statement, the Constitutional Court said it had accepted appeals from the Socialist Parliamentary Group and the regional parliament and government of Navarra that describe as unconstitutional the reforms unveiled by the government in July.

The reforms have faced criticism from electricity utilities, renewable energy firms, consumers, opposition parties and even the Spanish energy regulator.

But because they were introduced as a royal decree law by the ruling conservative government, which has an absolute majority in parliament, only regional governments and parliamentary groups are allowed to appeal.

The court, which said last month it would hear a similar appeal by the regional government of Murcia, can rule on the constitutionality of regulations or laws set forth by the national or regional parliaments.

The Spanish government says the reform, meant to plug a 26 billion euro ($35 billion) electricity tariff deficit created by years of mismatched prices and costs, is necessary to guarantee the power system's financial stability.

Opponents say the measures, which will remain in place while the court deliberates, breach European law.

A ruling from the Constitutional Court could take months or even years to emerge.

Other renewable energy firms and investors affected by the new policies have denounced them before the European Commission. ($1 = 0.7442 euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Alistair Lyon)