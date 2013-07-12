MADRID, July 12 The fees that electricity
companies in Spain pay to the government will rise automatically
if there is a gap between costs and revenue, Energy Minister
Jose Manuel Soria said at a news conference on Friday.
This cost, which is usually passed on to the consumer, is
fixed by the government. The change is part of a shake-up of
Spain's energy sector announced by the government on Friday to
plug a growing tariff deficit.
Soria also said that the 2.7 billion euros ($3.52 billion)
of annual savings the reform would bring will be shared more or
less equally by renewable power producers and traditional energy
companies.