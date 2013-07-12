MADRID, July 12 Spanish utilities and consumers
will plug most of a growing gap created by years of mismatched
regulated energy prices and costs while the state's contribution
will be reduced, two draft laws obtained by Reuters show.
The two laws are due to be adopted and presented to the
public later on Friday.
Subsidies for wind and solar electricity generation will be
replaced by a new regime of "reasonable profitability", fees
charged by companies distributing and transporting electricity
will be revised down and access to subsidised energy fees will
be restricted to only "vulnerable people", the documents show.
The state will see its contribution to the energy tariff
deficit fall as it will cover no more than 50 percent of the
cost of providing electricity to remote islands versus 100
percent in the existing law.