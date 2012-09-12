* Energy minister to meet BP, Cepsa, Repsol execs
* Soria: "Everyone has to pull their weight"
* Govt worried by inflation's impact on pensions
MADRID, Sept 12 Spain's energy minister said he
would urge oil companies on Wednesday to cap petrol prices at
the pump to help efforts to control inflation in the country.
Jose Manuel Soria said he would make his appeal during a
meeting on Wednesday afternoon with executives from Spanish oil
firms Repsol and Cepsa and Britain's BP - which
together represent about 80 percent of the country's gasoline
market.
"This is no small matter," Soria told Onda Cero Radio in an
interview.
"We're going to put forward the idea that in times of
adjustments like these everyone has to pull their weight and
that's what the government is asking of the sector," he added.
Spanish consumer prices rose 2.7 percent in August after 2.2
percent rise in July, due mainly to higher gasoline prices.
Consumer prices are likely to rise again in September after a
recent 3-percentage-point hike in value-added tax.
The impact of inflation on pensions - which are raised in
line with consumer prices - is a major concern for the Spanish
government as it tries to keep spending down and avoid an
expensive European bailout.
Soria did not say what incentives the oil companies might
have to cut their prices and help in his fight against
inflation.
But the government announced last week it was considering
taking tax measures or adjusting contracts with oil companies to
reduce operators' commercial margins, which it said were higher
than the European average.
Spanish brokerage N+1 Equities said it might be hard to put
such measures into practice.
"Taxes would not reduce the sale price for consumers unless
they (the oil companies) cap margins," the brokerage said in a
research note on Monday, adding that the oil companies would
have to agree to any changes to contracts.
The brokerage advised the government to make it easier for
companies to open more petrol stations, a move that would
increase competition.