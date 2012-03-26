MADRID, March 26 Spain is drawing up a new energy law that will eliminate the government-backed debt to the country's electricity companies by January 1, 2013, Industry Minister Jose Manuel Soria said on Monday.

Utilities are owed some 24 billion euros ($31.8 billion), a backlog known as the "tariff deficit" that was run up after more than a decade of being forced to sell power at regulated rates which are below nominal costs.

($1 = 0.7540 euros) (Reporting By Andres Gonzalez; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)