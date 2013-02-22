MADRID Feb 22 Spain's government is planning measures to boost competition in the petrol market - currently dominated by Spain's Repsol, British BP and privately held Cepsa - according a draft plan given to journalists on Friday.

Spain will make it easier to obtain licenses to open new gas stations in shopping malls and other areas. Also, industrial parks will be able to include gas stations and the process to grant permits for new gas stations will be standardised in every region in Spain.