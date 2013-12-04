MADRID Dec 4 Spain's Treasury Ministry said on
Wednesday it will create a working group with big utilities and
the Industry Ministry to agree a mechanism to securitize debt in
the electricty system.
The statement followed a meeting between Treasury Minister
Cristobal Montoro and the heads of Spain's five biggest
utilities, angry over the government's surprise decision last
week to withdraw 3.6 billion euros ($4.9 billion) of funds to
cover electricity system costs.
($1 = 0.7360 euros)
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)