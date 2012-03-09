* Watchdog chair dissents on tariff hikes
* Cuts to solar subsidies proposed in non-binding report
* Power, gas grid shares fall
* Industry ministry slams report
(Adds government reaction)
By Andrés González and Jose Elías Rodríguez
MADRID, March 9 Spain's energy watchdog
issued recommendations on Friday including a rise in bills paid
by consumers to fix a power market structure which has built up
a government-backed 24 billion euro ($31.49 billion) debt pile.
The so-called "tariff deficit" has grown for more than 10
years due to utilities being forced to sell power at regulated
rates below nominal generation and distribution costs.
Successive governments have stalled over applying measures
which would either be unpopular with voters or meet with fierce
resistance from utilities.
In an extensive but nonbinding report, the National Energy
Commission (CNE) recommended increasing "access tariffs", which
cover transport and distribution costs as well as subsidies for
renewable energy, coal and gas-plants forced to lie idle.
In an appendix, CNE Chairman Alberto Lafuente -- who was
nominated by the former Socialist government -- dissented from
the proposal to increase access tariffs, which are the regulated
part of electricity bills paid by consumers.
"If the government budget were not able to address the
tariff deficit not covered by the report's proposals, the
increase in access tariffs required to balance income and costs
in 2012 would be 30.7 percent, which does not seem acceptable,"
Lafuente wrote.
The recently elected People's Party government has said
consumers cannot be expected to bear the entire burden of the
energy sector's tariff deficit by paying higher tariffs.
The CNE also proposed completely deregulating the
electricity market, cutting subsidies to solar power in the
short term and trimming renewable energy promotion costs,
amongst other measures.
Lafuente noted the proposals would only save 1.6 billion
euros in 2012, which compares with a forecast deficit of 4.8
billion in 2015.
"Absorbing the deficit once and for all will, in any case,
last until far beyond 2016," he wrote.
The Spanish industry ministry also criticized the report and
said it would not adopt its proposals.
"The secretary of state for energy regrets the consequences
that the publication of this report ... may have caused or may
cause for the companies and interests involved," the ministry
said in a statement late Friday.
Shares in national grid operator REE ended 5
percent lower on Friday and gas pipeline manager Enagas
closed down 3 percent after the report proposed
cutting distribution and transportation fees.
The CNE did not recommend raising taxes, but estimated 4.0
billion euros a year could be raised by a "green duty" of 0.07
euros a litre on motor fuel and a windfall tax of 10-15 euros
per megawatt-hour on wholesale power prices paid to nuclear and
hydropower plants.
By comparison, Spain's benchmark wholesale power price
is currently about 50 euros/MWh.
($1 = 0.7622 euros)
(Writing by Martin Roberts; editing by Jason Neely and Jim
Marshall)