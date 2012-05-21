* Government to unveil energy reforms in second half of June
* Reform to include fiscal changes - minister
* Reform aimed to address 24 billion euro tariff deficit
MADRID, May 21 Spain will introduce energy
reforms in the second half of June to address a 24 billion euro
($31 billion) shortfall of tariffs against costs in the
electricity sector and regain investor confidence, the industry
minister said on Monday.
Resolving the so-called "tariff deficit" - created after
years of selling power below the cost of generation - is one
more hurdle for Spain to convince markets it is serious about
reform.
Electricity, gas, oil and renewable companies have all
lobbied for measures in their favour.
"(The reform) will include taxes ... I can't say on what
type of energy but it will be homogenous and
non-discriminatory," Juan Manuel Soria said at a conference.
Tackling the tariff deficit has posed a dilemma for
successive governments between either angering crisis-hit voters
with hefty tariff rises, or upsetting utilities by cutting into
their profitability. In any case, the government is ultimately
liable for the deficit.
Spain already announced a 7 percent increase in power prices
and 1.7 billion euros in cost cuts for utilities like Iberdrola
, Endesa and Gas Natural Fenosa to
help contain the deficit. The costs include distribution,
transport, paying gas plants to be on stand-by, and financing
the power exchange and the regulator.
But more must be done to eliminate the shortfall completely.
The Supreme Court has ruled that the tariff deficit had to
be eliminated in 2013.
If measures are not taken the deficit will continue to grow
by between 5 billion and 5.5 billion euros a year, Soria said.
($1 = 0.7860 euros)
(Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Paul Day and Anthony
Barker)