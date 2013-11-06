* Natural gas cost deficit to rise without measures
* 2014 reform aimed at cutting costs, raising
competitiveness
* Minister plans to introduce a gas exchange
* 2103 electricity tariff deficit depends on government
funds
By Tracy Rucinski
LONDON, Nov 6 Spain is preparing a reform of its
natural gas sector to stop incipient losses borne by the state
from growing into the kind of multi-billion-euro debt problem
that prompted a controversial reform of the electricity industry
earlier this year.
The government unveiled a sweeping power overhaul in July to
resolve a 26 billion euro ($35 billion) electricity tariff
deficit created after more than a decade of a mismatch between
regulated prices and costs of power, which the state guarantees.
Now it intends to pass measures to align regulated costs and
revenues in the gas sector and increase competitiveness,
Industry Minister Jose Manuel Soria told Reuters in an interview
at the Spanish embassy in London.
"There will be a gas reform to avoid what happened in the
electricity sector. Right now there is a small, incipient
(tariff) deficit in gas. We have to control it," Soria said
after attending an international tourism event in London.
Spain is battling excess gas supply due to a recent surge in
renewable energy, which in the first half of the year accounted
for over half of total electricity generation, as well as excess
capacity after years of over-ambitious infrastructure planning.
The scale of the country's gas sector is the result of
targets formed in the boom years before crisis hit and left
plants operating at a fraction of their capacity.
Spain finally emerged from recession in the third quarter of
this year after five years of contraction or stagnation that led
to one of Europe's highest unemployment rates at 25 percent and
a drop in energy demand.
Spain has power generation capacity of 100 gigawatts, far
outstripping current peak demand of 44 gigawatts.
As part of the gas reform, Spain will introduce an exchange
for gas prices, moving away from bilateral agreements, said
Soria, who comes from the Canary Islands and is a longtime
leader in the ruling conservative People's Party.
Analysts estimate the gas deficit could reach 1 billion
euros in 2015 if a new underground storage facility called
Castor, also conceived before Spain's economic crisis, opens.
Castor was indefinitely halted last month after minor
earthquakes.
REASONABLE PROFIT
Among the July power reforms, Madrid said it would cut
previously double-digit guaranteed returns for energy investors
to Spain's 10-year government bonds plus 300 basis points for
renewable energy as part of a "reasonable profit" policy.
Soria left the door open to linking guaranteed gas profit to
treasury yields in the same way, but said he could not give more
specific details.
The July measures, which will also cut power subsidies and
cap profits on distribution, have faced fierce criticism from
traditional electricity utilities, renewable energy firms,
consumers, opposition parties and even the Spanish energy
regulator.
Foreign investors in debt-backed renewable energy projects
say the measures are retroactive and have threatened lawsuits, a
prospect that Soria played down, saying the reform was in line
with Spanish law.
"We respect their objections, but our mission is to comply
with the law and provide financial stability," he said.
Spain's Abengoa, a thermosolar operator, has taken
the Spanish government to the Arbitration Institute of the
Stockholm Chamber of Commerce, saying the measures are expected
to cut its thermosolar revenues by over a third.
Without the power reform, expected to gain parliamentary
approval by early next year, pending some final details, Soria
has said electricity prices would have grown by 42 percent and
the tariff deficit by over 10 billion euros.
Energy bills have become a hot issue in Europe, where
consumers continue to bear the bulk of the costs of renovating
ageing power systems and kickstarting renewable energy projects.
But whether or not the tariff deficit is contained this
year, as intended with the new reform, depends on the central
government injecting up to 3.1 billion euros into the system as
promised.
Soria said the government may ultimately decide to put the
funds toward the country's public deficit, which just last year
was at the centre of fears that Spain would need an
international bailout.
Although bailout fears have disappeared this year, with the
economy pulling out of recession and foreign investors starting
to pour money into the country, the minister said the government
would remain vigilant.
"Some targets are more important than the tariff deficit:
the public deficit," Soria said. "If there is a (tariff) deficit
this year, it won't be the result of a gap in regulated costs
and revenues, but because of public budget needs."
($1 = 0.7402 euros)
