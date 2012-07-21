MADRID, July 21 Top Spanish energy groups
Iberdrola, Endesa and Gas Natural
have stepped up a last-ditch campaign against new taxes looming
for the sector, warning the government that the reforms could
wipe out their profits in the country.
The three companies took their grievances to Spanish Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy, with a letter requesting an urgent
meeting ahead of reforms that could come by the end of the
month, according to a source at a top utility.
Spanish utilities have for years charged customers less than
the cost of producing energy, creating a 24 billion euro ($29.20
billion) tariff deficit the government has absorbed, and which
is now hopes to slash through taxes on the industry.
It announced a sweeping 65-billion-euro round of fresh
spending cuts and tax hikes two weeks ago, affecting civil
servants among others, but did not detail where 8.6 billion of
the savings would come from.
The bulk of that shortfall is widely expected to be made up
of taxes on the energy sector.
Top energy companies, seen as a powerful lobby group in
Spain, have clashed with the government in the run-up to the
reforms.
At a recent meeting of a corporate lobby group chaired by
Telefonica boss Cesar Alierta, Iberdrola's chairman Ignacio
Sanchez Galan had a "very tense" exchange with Industry Minister
Jose Manuel Soria, said another utility source briefed on the
meeting.
Galan was also one of the signatories of the letter to
Rajoy, alongside the chairmen of Gas Natural and Endesa,
Salvador Gabarro and Borja Prado.
In it, the companies argued they could even make future
losses in Spain, the first utility source said.
Of the three groups, Iberdrola has suffered the biggest
share price drop in the last few months, with the stock falling
37 percent since the start of the year. At Endesa, owned by
Italy's Enel, the shares have lost 23.5 percent of
their value in the same period.
The plan to tax the energy groups could raise 6.8 billion
euros, according to a document obtained last week by Reuters
showing one government proposal.
Production of nuclear, hydroelectric and thermoelectric
energy could be charged 4 percent, the document said, while
other areas like photovoltaic energy could be charged at 19
percent.
It is not clear, however, whether that particular plan is
still the one under discussion, or whether the figures have now
shifted.
But Soria, the Industry Minister, has said that the tariff
deficit could increase by a further 6.5 billion this year if no
action was taken, meaning new taxes are likely to cover at least
that amount.
Consumers are also expected to have to shoulder some of the
energy deficit burden.
($1 = 0.8219 euros)
(Reporting by Carlos Ruano and Sarah White, Editing by William
Hardy)