MADRID Aug 24 Spain will pass a much awaited reform of the energy sector in two phases, first a new tax regime for the industry and later an overhaul of the energy market, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The reform comes at a critical moment for Spain as it battles to raise tax revenue and inches towards a full sovereign bailout.

Madrid has said about 8.6 billion euros ($10.76 billion) of a 65 billion euro austerity programme will come from new energy and environmental taxes in the next two and a half years.

A failure to implement the reform would force the government to revise once again its budget plans.

It would also create a bigger fiscal problem for the country as utilities have for years charged customers less than the cost of producing energy, creating a 24 billion euro tariff deficit the government has so far absorbed.

"We're already looking at the reform of the electricity market... The first part (of the reform) is more about imposing new taxes (on the industry) to stop the growth of the energy tariff (deficit)," one of the sources said.

On Tuesday, the treasury and industry ministers traded public barbs on the reform, clashing over its implementation, and the decision to proceed in two phases will now help resolve the divisions inside the government.

Separately, top Spanish energy groups Iberdrola, Endesa and Gas Natural have stepped up a campaign against the taxes, warning the government the reforms could wipe out their profits in the country. ($1 = 0.7989 euros) (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; writing by Julien Toyer; editing by James Jukwey)