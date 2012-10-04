* Spanish energy reform to raise electricity prices
* Manufacturers say the reform will harm competitiveness
* Spain's manufacturing sector employs 2.4 million people
MADRID, Oct 4 Spanish industrial manufacturers
are preparing to lobby against a government energy reform plan
that they say will raise electricity prices and hurt business
competitiveness, the head of one business association told
Reuters on Thursday.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has proposed a 6 percent levy
on Spanish power generation as part of an energy sector overhaul
that is expected to inflate consumers' utility bills. The energy
reform still needs Parliamentary approval.
"Big industry has realised that this is a huge problem ...
We're talking about incremental price increases in electricity
that these businesses will not be able to pass off (to
clients)," Carlos Reinoso, head of paper manufacturers
association ASPAPEL, said in a telephone interview.
Several associations will publish a letter on Friday
criticizing the reform, he said, with a range of industries
directly employing 2.4 million people - and ranging from
automobile to food - expected to join the campaign.
Reinoso said a rise in electricity prices would hurt
business competitiveness in international markets, which
companies have come to rely on due to weak domestic demand.
Spain's co-generation sector, such as paper manufacturers,
which use biomass as a source of energy - one of the targets of
the energy reform - will be among the hardest hit, he said.
These companies will suffer a triple whammy: a rise in
electricity bills, a 6 percent tax on all kinds of electricity
generation and a levy on the use of gas in renewable energy
generation.
In a research note, analysts at Espirito Santo Investment
Bank said: "A significant increase in tariffs could imply some
of these key plants for electricity and gas demand stopping
their production in Spain."
