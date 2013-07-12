MADRID, July 12 An overhaul of Spain's energy
market, set to be passed later on Friday, will not have a
significant effect on consumer prices, Economy Secretary
Fernando Jimenez Latorre said.
Asked whether the reform will lead to an increase in
consumers' power bills, Latorre said at news conference: "I
don't forecast that it will have a significant impact on the
(consumer price index)."
Five sources told Reuters earlier on Friday that the cost of
the reform, which will aim to close a multi-billion-euro gap
created by years of mismatched regulated prices and costs, is
expected to be taken on by Spain's main utilities and consumers.