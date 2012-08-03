* Long-awaited reform delayed until after summer - sources

* Government debating impact and destiny of taxes

* Renewables' profitability at the centre of debate

By Tracy Rucinski

MADRID, Aug 3 Reform of Spain's energy sector will be delayed until after summer as more cuts to premiums on renewables are being studied as a partial alternative to disputed tax proposals on power firms, government sources said.

Spanish utilities have for years charged customers less than the cost of producing energy, creating a 24 billion euro ($30 billion) tariff deficit the government has absorbed, and which it now hopes to slash through taxes on the industry.

Spanish Industry Minister Jose Manuel Soria had promised a reform ever since taking office seven months ago and the ruling People's Party was expected to announce the overhaul before parliament breaks for summer on Friday.

But the draft reform has been caught up in government wrangling over both the legality and the use of taxes on power generation.

"It's going to be a few more weeks or even a few more months as a debate on cuts and taxes ensues," a government source said.

The reforms come at a critical moment for Spain as it battles to raise tax revenues and avoid a full sovereign bailout. Madrid has said that about 8.6 billion euros of a 65 billion euro fresh austerity programme will come from new energy and environmental taxes in the next two-and-a-half years.

A failure to implement the reform would force the government to revise once again its budget plans in order to find alternative sources of revenues.

Soria is also under pressure from the judiciary after the Supreme Court ruled that the tariff deficit -- estimated to rise by 4 billion euros a year if no action is taken -- must be eliminated in 2013.

And Spain's electricity and renewables firms have stepped up their fight against the plan, with top energy groups Iberdrola , Endesa and Gas Natural warning the reform would wipe out their profits in Spain.

According to a draft obtained by Reuters, the government hoped to raise 6.8 billion euros from these firms with a 4 percent tax on nuclear, hydroelectric and thermoelectric generation, 11 percent on wind energy and 19 percent on photovoltaic energy.

DILEMMA

Spanish renewable energy firms, which have already suffered a cut on premiums on new installations earlier this year, have argued that legally any taxes on generation must be uniform across the sector and must not threaten their viability.

The companies, some of which are spending as much as 90 percent of revenues to service debt on immature projects, are also keen to avoid retroactive cuts on premiums.

Most Spanish renewables projects, particularly in the photovoltaic sector, have international private equity firms and infrastructure funds among their investors. A large part of their debt is held by Spanish banks, which are already suffering under the weight of a bust real estate sector.

Tackling the tariff deficit has posed a dilemma for successive governments between either angering crisis-hit consumers with hefty tariff rises or upsetting utilities by cutting into their profitability.

The share prices of Iberdrola, Endesa, Gas Natural and Acciona have also suffered as the sector remains in limbo over the reforms.

The stock of Iberdrola, Spain's biggest energy firm, has lost about 40 percent so far this year, while the shares of Gas Natural, its main competitor, are down about 28 percent.

"All the uncertainty doesn't bode well for investors. Still, we'd rather wait for a decent reform than have one passed like this. I wouldn't call taxing a reform," one energy sector source said on condition of anonymity.

Top energy companies say a new taxation system, if implemented, should necessarily come with a wider debate on the liberalisation of the market, on which Spain is dragging its feet, and on a new energy model for the country as nuclear plants reach their age limits and renewables face growing criticism for their cost. ($1 = 0.8132 euros) (Additional reporting by Carlos Ruano and Julien Toyer; Editing by Stephen Powell)