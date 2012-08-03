* Long-awaited reform delayed until after summer - sources
* Government debating impact and destiny of taxes
* Renewables' profitability at the centre of debate
By Tracy Rucinski
MADRID, Aug 3 Reform of Spain's energy sector
will be delayed until after summer as more cuts to premiums on
renewables are being studied as a partial alternative to
disputed tax proposals on power firms, government sources said.
Spanish utilities have for years charged customers less than
the cost of producing energy, creating a 24 billion euro ($30
billion) tariff deficit the government has absorbed, and which
it now hopes to slash through taxes on the industry.
Spanish Industry Minister Jose Manuel Soria had promised a
reform ever since taking office seven months ago and the ruling
People's Party was expected to announce the overhaul before
parliament breaks for summer on Friday.
But the draft reform has been caught up in government
wrangling over both the legality and the use of taxes on power
generation.
"It's going to be a few more weeks or even a few more months
as a debate on cuts and taxes ensues," a government source said.
The reforms come at a critical moment for Spain as it
battles to raise tax revenues and avoid a full sovereign
bailout. Madrid has said that about 8.6 billion euros of a 65
billion euro fresh austerity programme will come from new energy
and environmental taxes in the next two-and-a-half years.
A failure to implement the reform would force the government
to revise once again its budget plans in order to find
alternative sources of revenues.
Soria is also under pressure from the judiciary after the
Supreme Court ruled that the tariff deficit -- estimated to rise
by 4 billion euros a year if no action is taken -- must be
eliminated in 2013.
And Spain's electricity and renewables firms have stepped up
their fight against the plan, with top energy groups Iberdrola
, Endesa and Gas Natural warning the
reform would wipe out their profits in Spain.
According to a draft obtained by Reuters, the government
hoped to raise 6.8 billion euros from these firms with a 4
percent tax on nuclear, hydroelectric and thermoelectric
generation, 11 percent on wind energy and 19 percent on
photovoltaic energy.
DILEMMA
Spanish renewable energy firms, which have already suffered
a cut on premiums on new installations earlier this year, have
argued that legally any taxes on generation must be uniform
across the sector and must not threaten their viability.
The companies, some of which are spending as much as 90
percent of revenues to service debt on immature projects, are
also keen to avoid retroactive cuts on premiums.
Most Spanish renewables projects, particularly in the
photovoltaic sector, have international private equity firms and
infrastructure funds among their investors. A large part of
their debt is held by Spanish banks, which are already suffering
under the weight of a bust real estate sector.
Tackling the tariff deficit has posed a dilemma for
successive governments between either angering crisis-hit
consumers with hefty tariff rises or upsetting utilities by
cutting into their profitability.
The share prices of Iberdrola, Endesa, Gas Natural and
Acciona have also suffered as the sector remains in limbo over
the reforms.
The stock of Iberdrola, Spain's biggest energy firm, has
lost about 40 percent so far this year, while the shares of Gas
Natural, its main competitor, are down about 28 percent.
"All the uncertainty doesn't bode well for investors. Still,
we'd rather wait for a decent reform than have one passed like
this. I wouldn't call taxing a reform," one energy sector source
said on condition of anonymity.
Top energy companies say a new taxation system, if
implemented, should necessarily come with a wider debate on the
liberalisation of the market, on which Spain is dragging its
feet, and on a new energy model for the country as nuclear
plants reach their age limits and renewables face growing
criticism for their cost.
($1 = 0.8132 euros)
(Additional reporting by Carlos Ruano and Julien Toyer; Editing
by Stephen Powell)