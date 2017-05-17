MADRID May 17 Spain's government has picked suppliers for 3 gigawatts (GW) of renewable power in an auction on Wednesday, sources familiar with the process said.

The successful bidders will obtain regulated revenues in exchange for producing clean energy.

Spanish wind energy producer Forestalia has obtained 1.2 GW, while Gas Natural has won 600 megawatts (MW), Endesa's Enel Green Power 500 MW and Gamesa around 300 MW, the sources said.

Spanish solar power lobby UNEF said on Wednesday it would ask European antitrust authorities to cancel the sale, saying its design benefited wind energy suppliers and so was discriminatory.

Official results of the auction are due to be released by the energy ministry on Thursday.