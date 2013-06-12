MADRID, June 12 Spain will press its European
peers next month to remove limits imposed on the fund set up to
bail out struggling euro zone states, its foreign minister said
on Wednesday.
Spain and other states including France and Italy have
already pushed to lift the 500-billion-euro limit set on the
European Stability Mechanism (ESM), but Germany among others
blocked the move.
But with the vast majority of the euro zone mired in
recession and anxious to retain the confidence of markets, Jose
Manuel Garcia-Margallo said Spain would try again at a meeting
of European foreign ministers he will host in Palma de Mallorca
on July 19 and 20.
"It is not possible to have a backstop that has a limited
firepower, which needs unanimity (to be used) and which is so
rigid," he told journalists at a joint press conference with his
French counterpart Laurent Fabius.
"By definition a backstop must have an unlimited firepower
and capacity to act quickly, which is currently not the case."
Garcia-Margallo's intervention coincided with a hearing in
Germany's top court on whether the ESM - and more specifically
the European Central Bank's bond buying scheme for which states
seeking aid are eligible - violate German law.
Both have been credited with helping prevent a possible
break-up of the euro zone, and the as-yet untapped bond-buying
programme with keeping debt costs manageable for Spain and other
ailing euro zone states.
Garcia-Margallo also said a good way to boost growth would
be to move more quickly towards a full banking union in the euro
zone and for the ECB to revise its rules on collateral to accept
securitised loans to small- and medium-size companies.