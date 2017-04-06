Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
Basque separatist group ETA said it will fully disarm on April 8 after the Basque parliament asked it to disarm as soon as possible, the BBC reported, citing a letter from ETA.
The group said its members will hand over their weapons on Saturday, but added that "the enemies of peace" might block the process. bbc.in/2o2HRDr
ETA declared the end of its 40-year bid to establish an independent Basque state in northern Spain and southern France in 2011 but has handed over only part of its weapons cache to authorities.
(Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)
LONDON British Airways said it aimed to operate a near normal schedule of flights from Gatwick airport and the majority of flights from Heathrow on Sunday after a global computer system caused chaos for thousands of customers.