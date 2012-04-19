BRUSSELS, April 19 The European Union has no
plans to activate its emergency funds to recapitalise Spanish
bank and Spain had no need to appeal for funds to do so, the
European Commission said on Thursday.
"There is no plan to activate the EFSF or the ESM to support
or recapitalise the Spanish banks," Commission spokesman Olivier
Bailly said in answer to a question, referring to its rescue
funds, the European Financial Stability Facility and its
successor, the European Stability Mechanism.
The spokesman told a regular briefing the EU would only
activate funds for any country if bank recapitalisation was not
possible on the markets and if a government did not have the
means to do so itself.
"This is not the case for Spain. This is not necessary for
Spain, we believe," Bailly said.
(Writing by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Rex Merrifield)