* Madrid denies it seeking bond-buying support from EFSF
* Spanish yields at unsustainable levels
* European official flags concerns about EFSF intervention
* Belgian minister says Spain should seek more help
By Julien Toyer
MADRID, July 26 Spain is not considering seeking
immediate help from the European Union to ease its spiralling
borrowing costs, two Spanish sources said on Thursday, although
the euro zone is eyeing possible action for later this year.
With the troika of international lenders due to report back
to European authorities on the parlous situation in Greece in
September and a challenging autumn in terms of funding for
Madrid, top euro zone policymakers are discussing ways to
shield the currency union from further contagion.
Spanish borrowing costs this week hit record highs since the
launch of the euro 13 years ago, while Italy's are back at
levels not seen in several months.
Spain's 10-year bonds were trading at around 7.4 percent on
Thursday, down from around 7.7 percent in previous days,
although this level is still seen as unsustainable.
Sources in Madrid denied German and Italian newspaper
reports on Thursday that it was on the point of asking the euro
zone's EFSF rescue fund for help via buying bonds.
"Neither a total rescue of the Spanish economy nor a
bond-buying program from the EFSF is being looked at," said one
of the Spanish sources.
Another source said the government was focused on getting
the decisions from the last European union summit implemented as
well as on recapitalising its banks for which it sought an up to
100-billion-euro European credit line in June.
"We have to respect the times, the rhythms. Spain sought aid
for the banks on June 9 and we only signed the final agreement
this week ... The government is not looking at that (further
rescue)," said the second source.
"Some instruments are not even up and running. It would not
make sense to make statements about mechanisms which doesn't
exist," the source added.
Although dramatic decisions do not look imminent, there is
clearly a lot of thinking being done across the euro zone.
Italian and Spanish yields slid on Wednesday after European
Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said he could see grounds
for giving the future euro zone bailout fund a banking licence
so that it could draw on ECB funds.
MORE HELP?
A senior European Union official told Reuters Spain may need
help with its primary market bond sales to take the pressure off
its yields. But its partners, notably Germany, were doubtful.
"While it's true that taking such action was provided for in
the agreement at the last summit, there is a deep reluctance to
go ahead with it, not least from Germany," the official said.
"The concern is that stepping in to buy bonds is going to
further destabilise market dynamics at a sensitive time. It
could have the contrary effect to what's intended and no one
wants to make things worse for Spain or Italy."
Policymakers fear intervention could lead to either a
buyers' strike or a profound dislocation with the secondary
market that simply scares off international investors.
Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore said on Thursday a request
by Spain to tap the euro zone's rescue funds was imminent.
Spain would agree to a number of commitments not much
different from those undertaken as part of the memorandum of
understanding it signed for the bank bailout, the paper said,
adding the EFSF could start buying bonds almost immediately.
The permanent European Stability Mechanism (ESM) would take
over once it comes into force later in the year.
German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung quoted another European
diplomat as saying the EFSF could also be used to buy Spanish
bonds from private banks to boost demand and reduce the state's
burden. It said Germany was not opposed to the idea.
As pressure mounts on the euro zone authorities to step in
to support Spain and Italy, Belgium said the ECB should be able
to support struggling member states directly, if such a request
was made.
Such a move would only be possible if member states asking
the ECB for assistance would commit to a programme to bring down
their deficits, Belgium's Foreign Minister Didier Reynders, who
served as the country's finance minister between 1999 and 2011,
told a group of European journalists.
He also said Spain should seek more EU assistance.
"We only received one request from Spain: money for the
banks. I am not sure it will be enough. I see that there are now
problems in the regions. The government has to say it needs
more. Not necessarily money. Maybe it would be useful to ask for
more time to comply with the commitments. Or seek more money.
Maybe it would be useful to organise something with the ECB," he
was quoted as saying in Spanish newspaper El Pais.