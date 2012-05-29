MADRID May 29 Europe must move quickly with
measures to pull Spain back from the brink of a debt crisis,
with the future of the euro common currency at stake, Spanish
Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said.
Saenz, a long-time politician in the centre-right People's
Party, spoke with Reuters Editor-at-Large Harold Evans during a
critical week for Spain as it seeks to fund a 19-billion-euro
rescue of one of its biggest banks and the country's autonomous
regions face a liquidity crunch.
Spain's borrowing cost hovered close to an unsustainable
level on Tuesday - the yield on the benchmark 10-year government
bond was 6.5 percent - as investors worry costly rescues of the
regions and banks will push Spain's finances over the edge.
Spain has made enormous strides in containing its deficit
and making its economy more competitive, Saenz said, but it
needs European-wide measures to give confidence to the common
currency and restore calm to markets.
"If the EU doesn't reinforce the euro zone with some sort of
mechanism, it's not about who leaves (the euro), it's about the
EU itself. What is the EU without the euro?" Saenz, 40, said at
the prime minister's complex, Moncloa, on the outskirts of
Madrid on Monday.
"It's about the future of the euro."
Spain is asking for huge sacrifices from its citizens she
said, with budget savings this year of more than 45 billion
euros, which have meant spending cuts in schools and hospitals.
At the same time, she noted, interest payments on debt this
year will rise to 30 billion euros.
"For states that are making the effort it's not possible to
explain to their citizens that what they save through austerity
will then be spent on higher interest payments on debt," said
Saenz, a lawyer by profession and one of Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy's closest advisors.
Meanwhile, almost one in four Spanish workers is jobless and
unemployment is expected to rise even further in the coming
months as the economy contracts again after barely emerging from
its last recession.
"Countries which are doing reforms need to find a way to be
rewarded rather than punished," she said, pointing to her
government's overhaul of labour market rules to make companies
more competitive, as well as its reforms of the financial
sector.
SWIFT EUROPEAN ACTION NEEDED
Spain says it can foot the rising bill to rescue its banks
on its own, after a property market crash left them with more
than 184 billion euros in sour assets.
And the government is expected to announce later this week
guarantees that will help the country's 17 autonomous regions
refinance their debt.
Saenz declined to say what measures European institutions
should take, saying "the European Central Bank is an independent
institution."
"We would like the decision to be taken as quickly as
possible, with agility. That's better for everyone, not just for
Spain. We have to clear up doubts," Saenz said.
On the European stage Spain has pushed for immediate
solutions such as more ECB liquidity or purchases of Spanish
sovereign debt on secondary markets by the central bank.
For the short-term Spain does not foresee any euro area
agreement on joint debt, or eurobonds.
Saenz said voters who go to the polls in Greece and France
on June 17 must know that Europe as a whole will back countries
that are tightening their belts to meet Europe-agreed deficit
cutting targets.
"I trust that (the European institutions) are very aware,
especially at this moment, that they have to send a clear
message to countries that have elections," she said.
"The message from the EU should be that serious governments
are treated with the same seriousness that they are acting with.
This is a good message for citizens who need to take political
decisions," she said.
GOOD NEWS ON SPAIN
Saenz said that while markets are focused on Spain's risks
there is also a lot of good news that should be taken into
account.
The PP has an absolute majority in Parliament, which means
it can act swiftly to pass reforms.
Under Rajoy's government's repeated threat of sanctions, the
regions submitted very austere budgets for this year.
Spain badly missed its deficit target last year, it came in
at 8.9 percent of gross domestic product rather than 6.0
percent, mainly because of overspending at the regional level.
Although the collapse of the construction sector left the
economy with a gaping hole, Saenz said there are bright areas
and that Spain's indices of competitiveness are improving.
"We have a very internationalised economy, exports have been
growing in recent years and new market niches have been opened,"
said Saenz.
She said that other European countries should fall in line
with Spain's conviction that austerity and growth are not
mutually exclusive.
"You need fiscal consolidation in order to grow," she said.