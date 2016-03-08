LONDON, March 8 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain has set the
final spread on a 30-year euro benchmark syndicated bond at
185bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead.
The order book is now in excess of 13bn, including 2bn of
joint lead manager interest, the lead said.
The sovereign started marketing the deal at initial pricing
thoughts of 190bp area over mid-swaps earlier, before setting
guidance of 187bp area over mid-swaps.
Books are set to close at 12.30pm London time.
The transaction is expected to be today's business via
Barclays, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JP Morgan, Santander and Societe
Generale.
Spain is rated Baa2/BBB+/BBB+/AL. The bond will mature on
October 31, 2046.
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Helene Durand)