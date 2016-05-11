(Adds background, banker comments)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan and Paul Day

LONDON, May 11 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain has started marketing its longest ever euro syndicated benchmark bond issue against a backdrop of political uncertainty as it takes advantage of investors' desperate search for yield.

Spain is the latest in a string of sovereign borrowers including Belgium and France that have been extending their curves out to 50-years or longer in recent months. However, investors will be taking a bigger gamble with Spain given the political uncertainty in the country.

Spain's political parties have been unable to form a government since a general election on December 20 left a fragmented parliament and no single group with enough support to produce a majority.

Despite this uncertainty, Barclays, BNP Paribas, CaixaBank, Citigroup, Santander and Societe Generale are marketing the euro benchmark bond, which has initial price thoughts of mid to high 250s over mid-swaps, according to a lead.

"Clearly such a long-dated instrument is a test for the periphery, but there's a sense of confidence or we would not have launched the transaction," said a lead banker.

The expectation is that the yield on offer will trump concerns over the political backdrop. A fresh vote is scheduled for June 26.

The European Central Bank's 80bn a month quantitative easing programme has pushed many European government bond yields to historic lows.

One banker estimated that over 40% of outstanding European government bonds carry a negative yield.

With insurance and pension funds in particular struggling to meet their targets for returns - typically around 1.25% to 1.50% - long-dated paper has become increasingly popular.

The likes of Italy, Belgium, Austria, Ireland and Spain have been swamped with demand this year when they brought 30-year benchmark deals to market.

However, those deals fall within the ECB's criteria for bond purchases - it buys bonds with tenors from two to 30-years. A 50-year benchmark does not.

"Clearly that is one of the challenges for Spain," said the lead manager.

Spain is no stranger to the ultra long-end. It raised a 1bn 4% October 2064 bond in September 2014.

LONGER AND LONGER

Spain's announcement comes ahead of Italy. The country's treasury wants to raise at least 2bn in a 50-year government bond sale in the next few weeks, two market sources told Reuters this week.

Some speculated that Austria, which has traditionally been keen on duration, could also raise ultra-long dated debt.

But bankers agreed that the best candidates were still Italy and Spain - two issuers that have large programmes and are likely to provide the sort of liquidity that the market wants.

Spain's Treasury has already sold almost 43% of its medium- and long-term debt issuance target for this year.

Spain's Treasury has already sold almost 43% of its medium- and long-term debt issuance target for this year.

Spain is rated Baa2/BBB+/BBB+/AL.