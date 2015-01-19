LONDON, Jan 19 (IFR) - Market participants are expecting the
Kingdom of Spain to announce a new syndicated 10-year euro
benchmark as early as this afternoon, following the success of
other peripheral sovereign borrowers last week.
Spain, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB+, could follow in the footsteps of
Italy and Portugal, which last week issued 12bn of bonds
between them via syndication.
"This is a great time for peripheral borrowers just ahead of
the ECB meeting, with so much potential upside. You saw that
with the sort of demand there was for Italy and Portugal last
week," said one SSA syndicate official.
"We know that Spain loves the 10-year space, and they like
to do that tenor via syndication. I would not at all be
surprised to see an announcement later today," he added.
The ECB is expected to announce a sovereign quantitative
easing package at a monetary policy committee meeting this
Thursday.
Expectations are for the central bank to buy European
sovereign bonds with tenors of up to 10 years. Barclays analysts
suggested this morning that the ECB will indicate an implied
size of 500bn-750bn through the existing balance sheet
commitment.
Peripheral sovereign paper has rallied ahead of the meeting.
The yield on Spain's October 2024 bond, for example, has fallen
12.5bp this year, according to Tradeweb prices.
This makes it attractive for the issuer to come to market
around that maturity point, a second banker said, while
potential QE makes it a good purchase for investors as well.
"Spanish 10-years have tightened quite a bit but the spread
to Bunds is still over 100bp," he said.
Germany's August 2024 Bund was bid at 0.38% at midday on
Monday with Spain October 2024s quoted at 1.49%, a margin
between the two of 111bp.
"Given the US holiday today and the ECB on Thursday, there's
a relatively short window for issuance this week. It would make
sense for Spain to make an announcement today for Tuesday
execution, if they want to get the deal done this week," said a
third banker.
Last week, Portugal priced a dual-tranche bond comprising a
3.5bn 10-year note and a 2bn 30-year bond, drawing orders of
14bn.
Italy received orders of over 13bn for a 6.5bn 2046 deal.
