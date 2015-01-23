LONDON, Jan 23 (IFR) - Investors snapped up the Kingdom of Spain's new 10-year bond on Tuesday in anticipation of the ECB's announcement of a quantitative easing programme later in the week, a bet that paid off after a larger-than-expected package pushed the new notes dramatically tighter.

A hefty book of 22.8bn allowed the sovereign to issue a 9bn 1.6% April 2025 bond. A final spread of 92bp over mid-swaps offered just a 4bp new issue premium, a particularly tight level considering the deal size, bankers on and away from the deal said.

However, investors were vindicated by Thursday evening, after the ECB's announcement of a 60bn per month asset purchase programme saw eurozone sovereign bonds bid up, and the new Spain notes had tightened to swaps plus 70bp by the close.

Market participants believe there is scope for even more tightening.

"In terms of positioning, we maintain our modest positions in higher yielding peripheral Europe as the sheer size of the ECB QE programme will continue to compress yield spreads across eurozone issuers," said Scott Thiel, deputy chief investment officer of fundamental fixed income and head of the global bond team at BlackRock.

Under normal circumstances, such sharp tightening in the after-market could be read as a sign that the issuer paid out too much. But at the start of the week, there was still a risk that the ECB would not deliver according to market expectations.

DOWNSIDE RISK

In particular, there were concerns that the Bundesbank  which has been quite vocal in expressing reservations about QE  could force a watered-down version.

"There was a lot of uncertainty ahead of the ECB meeting, but you take the window when it becomes available. Peripheral credits have been relatively stable in recent times and this was a good opportunity, and the outcome shows that timing was right," said Fabianna Del Canto, managing director of European DCM syndicate at Barclays.

Portugal and Italy had raised 12bn between them from the issuance of bonds the week before, the former selling a 30-year tranche for the first time since 2006.

"I think the Portugal and Italy deals showed clearly that there was a lot of cash out there  with order books of 13bn-14bn  so we were expecting to see something along those levels or more, given this was a 10-year and Italy's was 30. We weren't necessarily expecting that we would be able to print 9bn at such a small new issue premium," said PJ Bye, global head of public sector syndicate at HSBC.

Such was the demand that orders came in even before leads started marketing the trade.

"Even when we just had the mandate announcement out on Monday, we had unsolicited indications of interest of more than 3bn without having put any pricing levels out there. That's fairly unusual," said Bye.

On Tuesday morning, leads went out with initial price thoughts of mid 90s over mid-swaps. With indications of interest crossing 10bn in an hour, official guidance followed at plus 94bp, plus or minus 2bp.

LOWEST COUPON

The 1.6% coupon was Spain's lowest ever for a 10-year bond. The bond is rated Baa2/BBB/BBB+.

The latest issue means Spain's Treasury has filled nearly 14% of its financing target for the year.

"I think market participants believed that there was a very high probability of the ECB announcing at least a 500bn programme," said John Taylor, fixed income portfolio manager at AllianceBernstein. "Now that they have delivered on that, we should see continued tightening on credits such as Spain."

Almost 69% of investors who took part in the deal were foreign, the economy ministry said, a larger proportion than on some previous issues. Similarly, banks took under a third, showing that the sovereign relied less on local financial institutions to get the deal away.

Spanish accounts took 31.3%, the UK/Ireland 21.5%, Germany/Austria/Switzerland 13.6%, US/Canada 9%, Asia and the Middle East 7.4%, Nordics 6.5%, Italy 4.5%, France 4%, other Europe 1.8% and others 0.4%.

Banks took 32.2%, fund managers 32%, pension and insurance 15.1%, hedge funds 10.2%, official institutions 10.1% and others 0.4%.

Barclays, BBVA, CaixaBank, Citigroup, Credit Agricole and HSBC were the lead managers. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Matthew Davies and Julian Baker)