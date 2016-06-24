LONDON, June 24 (IFR) - Bankers covering public sector debt
fear the UK's decision to leave the European Union could spur
anti-establishment sentiment across the continent, starting with
Spain where general elections are to be held this weekend.
Global financial markets plunged as the UK voted to leave
the European Union in Thursday's referendum. Bunds were the
subject of a flight-to-safety bid and rallied strongly to
-0.07%, having traded at 0.13% at one stage on Thursday,
according to Tradeweb.
The referendum result had the opposite effect on peripheral
sovereign bond spreads: Spain's 10-year bond yields spiked 35bp
at one stage to 1.82% before settling back down at 1.62%,
according to Tradeweb. The levels were supported after the
initial spike by local buying, bankers said.
Most bankers were sanguine about the short-term effect on
public sector bond markets, believing that central banks will
manage the immediate volatility situation effectively.
The concern is more for political contagion and headline
risk ahead of a huge election cycle that begins this weekend in
Spain.
"I hope on Sunday this election will go in the right
direction - that is pro-Europe. That's the big risk - if the
rest of Europe follows the UK," said one sovereign,
supranational and agencies syndicate official based in Germany.
"On Sunday you have Spain, and then you have Germany and
France next year and there are fringe parties making gains there
as well - and don't forget Donald Trump in the US."
This sentiment was echoed by other bankers on Friday
morning.
"My fear is not for the immediate future - the market has
gone through so many crises over the past 10 years. It is more
for the long-term future that I am very scared," said one
London-based SSA syndicate banker.
"We've always had populist parties in Europe, but a nation
like the UK delivering such a populist message to the rest of
the world is a game-changer," he said.
Spain will hold a general election on Sunday, after
agreement to form a coalition government fell through following
the election in December 2015.
Coalition talks could once again drag on for weeks, but a
strong showing for left-wing party Podemos could weigh on the
Spanish government curve, bankers said.
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing Sudip Roy, Alex
Chambers)