MADRID, June 9 A Spanish Eurofighter jet crashed
on Monday afternoon shortly after taking off from Moron de la
Frontera air base near the southern city of Seville, a spokesman
for the Spanish defence ministry said.
The accident happened at the start of the runway, said the
spokesman, who could not confirm if there were any victims.
The Eurofighter jets are built by British defence company
BAE Systems, European aerospace group Airbus
and Italy's Finmeccanica.
Spain agreed to acquire 87 of the combat jets just over a
decade ago, and has an option to buy 16 more between 2003 and
2018, according to the defence ministry.
