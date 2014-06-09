(Adds details on crash, pilot, background on Eurofighter)
MADRID, June 9 A Spanish Eurofighter jet crashed
on Monday just before landing at an air base near Seville shared
with the United States, killing the pilot, the Defence Ministry
said.
The accident happened adjacent to the runway of the Moron de
la Frontera air base at around 2 p.m. (1200 GMT), a ministry
statement said, and it was not yet clear what caused the crash.
The 30-year-old pilot was from Madrid and had logged 600
hours of experience flying the combat jet.
Eurofighters are built by British defence company BAE
Systems, European aerospace group Airbus and
Italy's Finmeccanica.
The accident was the third involving a Eurofighter in Spain
in just under a decade, Spanish media reported.
A Saudi national died in a Eurofighter crash in 2010, also
at the Moron base, just after taking off during a training
flight with a Spanish co-pilot, who was injured.
There was also a previous accident with a Eurofighter
prototype at another base in Spain, with no casualties,
according to local media.
Spain agreed to acquire 87 Eurofighters just over a decade
ago, and has an option to buy 16 more between 2003 and 2018,
according to the Defence Ministry.
Makers of the Eurofighter have faced tough competition for
overseas jet orders from manufacturers of rival models such as
Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Saab, while also facing shrinking
defence budgets in the United States and Europe.
(Reporting by Raquel Castillo and Rodrigo de Miguel; Writing by
Sarah White; Editing by Mark Heinrich)