AMSTERDAM Oct 28 Spain's economic recovery is
on track but the weak state of the economy is putting pressure
on its banks, which therefore still need close monitoring, the
head of the Eurogroup said on Monday.
"The liquidity position of the banks has improved," Jeroen
Dijsselbloem, the Dutch finance minister, said in a letter to
the Dutch parliament.
"However, the weak economic situation continues to put
pressure on the Spanish banking sector. The situation in the
banking sector should therefore be closely monitored".
