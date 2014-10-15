MADRID Oct 15 Spanish companies which got tax
breaks when they bought indirect stakes in firms overseas will
have to repay the money, the European Commission said on
Wednesday, adding the benefits breached European Union rules on
state aid.
Spain adopted a new scheme in March 2012 allowing companies
to deduct from corporate tax bills the "goodwill" related to
indirect purchases of foreign shareholdings -- the acquisition
of a stake in a firm by buying shares in a parent company.
Goodwill is the difference between the price of an
acquisition and the value of the target's tangible assets.
Spanish bank Santander, energy company Iberdrola
and telecoms group Telefonica would be among
those affected by the Commission's ruling, El Pais newspaper
reported on Tuesday.
It is not clear, however, how much money is at stake. In the
case of Telefonica and Iberdrola, the amounts would come to tens
of millions of euros, two sources familiar with the situation
said. The companies, as well as Santander, declined to comment.
Banco Sabadell estimated in a recent research note that
Telefonica's bill would come to between 30 million and 40
million euros ($38-51 million).
"I am not in a position to talk about sums or the
beneficiaries. It is for the Spanish government to give us that
information and to tell us how many beneficiaries there are,"
European Commission spokesman Antoine Colombani told a daily
news briefing.
