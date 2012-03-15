By Robert Hetz
| MADRID, March 15
MADRID, March 15 A U.S. billionaire's
proposal to build a European Las Vegas in Spain has cash-starved
politicians salivating over potential revenue and jobs, although
the company's reported demands for tax breaks and special
treatment have ignited controversy.
Sheldon Adelson, chairman of Las Vegas Sands Corp,
is courting Spain's two top urban areas, Barcelona and Madrid,
with plans for a 12-hotel, six-casino complex that could create
a quarter of a million jobs.
Las Vegas Sands, which owns large gambling and entertainment
resorts in Singapore and Macau, has a track record that makes
the project seem more viable than similar schemes that never
materialised in Spain.
In 2007 a consortium proposed a 7 billion euro, 32-casino
complex in northern Spain that never got off the ground, while
in 2005 investors began putting cash into a casino and resort
complex at Ciudad Real in central Spain, but the developer
suspended payments last year.
Adelson was well received on recent visits to Barcelona and
Madrid, where public administrators are enthused about
investment as Spain slips into its second recession in four
years and the jobless rate runs at nearly one in four.
His company proposes to invest some 15 billion euros over 10
years in the complex, which will include 36,000 hotel beds,
18,000 slot machines and three golf courses. In exchange he is
asking for a series of incentives and legal concessions.
"We are trying to bring a new industry to Spain, that is why
we are asking for some legal modifications," said a source in
Spain who helped to prepare the company's presentation here.
Las Vegas Sands has not announced its demands publicly, but
local press reported the company wants free use of public and
private lands, government investment in infrastructure to
support the casino complex and 10 years of tax breaks.
POSSIBLE LOCATIONS
El Pais newspaper said Las Vegas Sands also wanted
changes to Spain's labour laws, lower social security payments,
relaxed smoking laws and university degrees in casino
management.
"What is the price we are willing to pay to create jobs?"
asked Javier Jimenez, a spokesman for CCOO, one of Spain's two
main labour federations.
After meeting with Adelson, Madrid's regional president
Esperanza Aguirre suggested possible locations east and south of
Spain's capital and told regional lawmakers they should push for
quick "legislative modifications" to facilitate the project.
Arturo Mas, who is Aguirre's counterpart in Catalonia, told
his regional assembly that Catalonia needed to catch up with
Madrid in wooing a project which he said would "convert
Catalonia and Barcelona into Europe's tourism leader."
While Madrid is landlocked, Barcelona - the seaside capital
of the Catalonia region - has an advantage as a destination for
cruise ships. El Periodico newspaper said Catalonia offered 160
hectares of land on the coast near the capital for the project.
Some media have reported that Catalonia officials have tried
to modify the project to emphasize the convention center aspect
and minimize the gambling component.
"He (Adelson) wants to make a new state of Nevada and he's
begun negotiations with the autonomous communities to see who
offers more," said Manuel Ballbe, professor of labour law at the
Autonomous University of Barcelona. "It looks like Barcelona
does not want to be Nevada but Madrid does."
NEGATIVE IMPACT
Community and environmental groups as well as leftist
parties oppose the project, claiming it would have a negative
impact on protected areas, and questioning the business model.
Spain's United Left party said public funds should be used
on education projects, not on building highways or metro lines
to a gambling complex.
Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC), a small party in
the wealthy northeastern region of Catalonia, where Barcelona is
the capital, has cast doubt on Las Vegas Sands' promises.
"It's impossible to provide 164,000 jobs (the direct
employment projected by the developer) with just 36,000 hotel
beds, casinos and golf courses," the ERC said in a report,
noting that in Catalonia half a million hotel beds provide work
for 390,000 people.
"The figures don't look sustainable compared with official
figures from Las Vegas Sands' other projects," said Ana Sanz, a
member of a Madrid organization called No Eurovegas that is
planning protests against the proposed complex.
Given that Spain already receives an annual 50 million
tourists, the ERC said the company's projection of 11 million
additional visitors a year looked overdone.
Las Vegas Sands must also win over its own investors.
Analysts at Wells Fargo Securities said in a report that
questions over investments in Spain were already holding back
the company's stock price.
"This reflects some lingering investor concerns over ... new
projects, such as a potential Las Vegas Strip in Spain," the
research note said.
Las Vegas Sands spokesman Ron Reese said the company would
decide on its next move in June or July.
($1 = 0.7677 euros)
(Translated by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Tracy Rucinski and David
Holmes)