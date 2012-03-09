MADRID, March 9 With a million Spaniards
struggling to pay their home loans, Spain proposed measures on
Friday aimed at preventing forced evictions of homeowners who
can no longer pay their mortgages.
The government put forward a code of good practice for
banks, asking lenders to refinance mortgages for those unable to
pay and forgive debt when the house is returned to the bank in
some cases.
Evictions, many involving the disabled and aged, have drawn
mounting protests and media coverage around Spain and have
increased in number as a brutally high unemployment rate of 23
percent means more people are in arrears.
Around 200 families a day are thrown out of their houses,
according to victim support groups.
Under Spanish law, homeowners cannot hand the house keys
back to the mortgage provider and cancel the debt. They remain
liable for the outstanding debt if the proceeds from the sale of
the house do not cover the mortgage.
This means many unemployed Spaniards not only lose their
homes, but remain heavily indebted.
Critics said the proposals were of limited use if there was
no obligation on the banks to follow them.
"All measures that propose an 'ethical code' or 'good
practice' that banks can choose whether to follow or not are an
insult to the millions of people affected by mortgage fraud,"
said victims support group PAH.
The government wants banks to forgive mortgage
debt for properties worth less than 200,000 euros and where all
members of the family are unemployed.
In other cases, it proposes banks refinance by measures such
as extending the term of the mortgage to 40 years to lessen
monthly payments.
Banks are already carrying out such measures in a country
where the rate of home ownership is higher than in Britain or
the United States and where more than 5 million are out of work.
The value of mortgage debt doubled in the five years to 2009
after low euro zone interest rates fuelled a borrowing splurge
and a subsequent housing boom.
Property prices have fallen 19 percent since their peak in
the first quarter of 2008.
