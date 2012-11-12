* Tens of thousands evicted after property crash
* Almost one million homes lie empty
* Banks promise 2-year eviction moratorium for most needy
* Public accuses banks of lacking compassion
* Rajoy hopes for cross-party agreement on issue
By Nigel Davies
MADRID, Nov 12 Spanish Economy Minister Luis de
Guindos promised on Monday that no needy family will go homeless
over mortgage arrears, responding to public fury at a
homeowner's suicide as she was being evicted.
Facing accusations that politicians and banks are complicit
in de facto "murder", Spain's banking association said its
members would suspend eviction orders for two years for those
borrowers worst hit by economic crisis and record unemployment.
Banks have repossessed close to 400,000 homes in Spain since
a property bubble burst in 2008 and the nation subsequently sank
into recession, throwing millions out of work and unable to keep
up mortgage payments to the banks.
Last Friday's suicide of 53-year-old Amaia Egana has
inflamed a public already angered by what they see as a lack of
compassion among Spanish banks, many of which have benefited
from taxpayer-funded bailouts organised by the political elite.
Egana, a former Socialist councillor in northern Spain,
jumped to her death from her fourth-floor flat as bailiffs were
trying to evict her under foreclosure laws.
Speaking in Brussels, de Guindos said action was vital to
avoid evictions at a time when huge numbers of homes, built
during a frenetic property boom before 2008, lie unoccupied.
"In Spain right now, we have nearly a million empty housing
units. In this situation, the government and the economy
ministry ... has to take steps so that no family in good faith
goes without a home. This is our commitment," he said.
Public pressure prompted Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to
call for officials from his conservative People's Party and the
opposition Socialists to speed up negotiations on reforming the
eviction laws during talks on Monday.
Fans at a Primera Liga soccer match on Saturday protested
about the fate of Egana, who killed herself in the Basque town
of Barakaldo, and countless others who are losing their homes.
"They're not suicides. They're murders. The banks and
politicians are accomplices. Stop the evictions!" read a banner
held up by supporters of Rayo Vallecano, which plays in a
working class district of Madrid.
Heads of the economy departments of both main parties were
expected to look at the possibility of granting moratoriums on
mortgage payments for families in dire straits and to change the
legal proceedings that lead up to an eviction.
However, the Spanish Banking Association (AEB) said its
members had already agreed with the government last week to
suspend eviction cases for two years for those most in need.
This showed "...the commitment of the AEB's members, for
humanitarian reasons and because of their social responsibility,
to stop evictions during the next two years in those cases of
extreme need", it said in a statement on Monday.
Protesters say this will not go far enough given thousands
will face difficulties in the next few months.
DESPERATE HOMEOWNERS
Egana's death, and another eviction-related suicide in
October, have intensified a popular backlash with many accusing
the banks - some of which will receive part of an up to 100
billion euro European bailout - of callous disregard for the
effects of unemployment, which has hit 25 percent.
However, a number of banks themselves are in dire straits
because of the failure of many borrowers, ranging from small
homeowners to major property developers, to repay their debts.
On Monday protesters gathered outside the People's Party
headquarters in central Madrid before walking to parliament.
"We are due to be evicted on the 20th of this month, and we
have nowhere to go but the street," said Angel Moran, a
59-year-old painter.
He said he had been out of work for four years, had a young
daughter to support and the two other people living in his home
to share the costs were now also without work.
As property prices have tumbled about 30 percent, hundreds
of thousands of people who took on huge mortgages during the
boom years now owe more than their home is worth.
Under Spanish law, even when borrowers turn over their homes
to the bank, they still owe the entire amount of the mortgage.
A citizens' movement called "Stop Evictions" has organised
protests at apartment buildings to block court workers from
evicting families.
The pressure by Stop Evictions and other groups led the
government to ask banks earlier this year to forgive mortgage
debt for properties worth less than 200,000 euros and where all
family members are unemployed.
A group of senior judges has pushed for a cross-party
agreement on eviction reform, and a police union said it will
support officers who refuse to take part in an eviction.
On Saturday, northern Spanish mortgage lender Kutxabank said
it was suspending repossessions after the suicide of Egana.
Last week, European Union Advocate General Juliane Kokott
issued a non-binding report concluding that Spanish legislation
on evictions contradicts European norms for protecting consumer
rights. Europe's highest court will rule on the issue.