(Adds details, background)
By Sonya Dowsett
MADRID, April 23 Spain on Thursday rejected a
U.S. extradition request for Javier Martin-Artajo, an ex-JP
Morgan Chase & Co executive indicted over the "London Whale"
scandal which led to over $6 billion in trading losses in 2012.
The case is the latest to show the complexity of
transatlantic financial inquiries after a British trader accused
of contributing to the 2010 Wall Street "flash crash" began a
fight against extradition to the United States on Wednesday.
The Spanish High Court said it would not send Martin-Artajo
to the United States for judgment because the alleged crimes had
not taken place in that country. However, the United States
could pursue action against Martin-Artajo in Spain, it said.
Extraditions from Spain to the United States are rare and
Madrid has tended to shun requests to send its citizens to be
tried there.
Martin-Artajo was the supervisor of Bruno Iksil, nicknamed
the London Whale for his big derivative bets. The Spaniard is
accused of trying to minimise potential trading losses held on
his group's books at the bank's London operations.
The mismarking allegedly took place as the traders tried to
hide mounting losses in an illiquid derivatives market, where
they had made outsized bets.
Martin-Artajo, arrested in Madrid in 2013 and granted a
conditional release, told the Spanish High Court in March that
he was innocent. He opposes being extradited because the events
happened in Britain, not the United States, and because he is a
Spaniard.
He faces charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to defraud
which could carry decades-long prison sentences in the United
States. He is the most senior figure detained over the case,
while Iksil, who cooperated with U.S. authorities, avoided
criminal charges.
JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon initially dismissed the
London Whale scandal as a 'tempest in a teapot'. The bank was
fined more than $1 billion by U.S. and British regulators for
the loss and the scandal stoked concerns in the U.S. Congress
over Fed regulation.
(Additional reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)