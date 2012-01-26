MADRID Jan 26 The following Spanish
stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on
Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and
cannot vouch for their accuracy:
SANTANDER
The Spanish bank is planning to float its US consumer
finance unit, according to newspaper Expansion which cited
sources close to the process. No calendar has been scheduled, it
added.
Santander declined to comment.
REPSOL
Mexico's state oil monopoly Pemex said on Wednesday that it
was committed to its alliance with Spain's Repsol for at least
10 years and would not reduce its equity stake below 5 percent.
For a story, click on
SABADELL
The Spanish bank is due to release 2011 results before the
market opens.
