TELEFONICA
Spain's Telefonica said on Monday it had mandated Goldman
Sachs to sell all its treasury stock, equivalent to 2 percent of
the company's capital, as it pushes to slash its debt.
MELIA HOTELS INTERNATIONAL
Melia has renegotiated the terms of two debt repayments with
its creditor banks, financial daily Expansion reported on
Tuesday, citing comments by Deputy Chairman Gabriel Escarrer.
The paper said Melia had five years to repay a 377 million euro
($485.67 million) loan due to expire in 2013 and a 447 million
euro loan due for repayment in 2014.
