SABADELL
Spain's bank restructuring fund FROB will decide the results
of the auction of nationalised bank Banco Gallego on Wednesday,
with Banco Sabadell seen as the most likely winner, Spanish
media reported.
SANTANDER
The Bank of Spain said it would open new proceedings to
decide the fate of Santander's Chief Executive Alfredo Saenz,
who holds a criminal conviction, after the country passed a law
last week that could help keep him in his post.
PESCANOVA
Spain's stock market regulator said in a statement Tuesday
evening that 2012 financial results documents it has received
from the fish-finger maker did not comply with required
accounting standards, possibly opening the door to sanctions.
