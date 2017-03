MADRID, June 19 Spanish construction group FCC said on Wednesday it could take a 289-million-euro ($387.04 million) hit after tax on its earnings this year from the insolvency of Austrian unit Alpine.

Alpine Bau said it had filed for insolvency earlier on Wednesday, after debt talks failed

FCC shares fell 4 percent on the news. ($1 = 0.7467 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)