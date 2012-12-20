(Adds statement, detail)

MADRID Dec 20 Spanish construction and services group FCC said on Thursday it would suspend its dividend for 2012 so it could focus on paying off debt and boosting its balance sheet in a tough economic environment.

The company paid a dividend of 1.30 euros per share for 2011. It said scrapping its dividend was prudent and in the best interest of shareholders.

"In the current economic and financial environment, various factors mean the resources generated by FCC are contracting and the company has to absorb losses as a result of the clean-up of certain assets," FCC said in a statement.

Domestic weakness has affected FCC's core construction and environmental businesses. Spain is suffering its second recession in three years and one in four of its workforce is unemployed after a real estate boom turned to bust five years ago.

Other companies have also looked to dividends as a way to save costs. Spanish stainless steel maker Acerinox said on Wednesday it would delay dividends, while indebted telecoms company Telefonica scrapped its dividend earlier this year.

FCC posted a 78 percent fall in nine-month net profit this year to 40 million euros ($53 million). The builder had 7.2 billion euros of net debt at end-September. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)