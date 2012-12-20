(Adds statement, detail)
MADRID Dec 20 Spanish construction and services
group FCC said on Thursday it would suspend its
dividend for 2012 so it could focus on paying off debt and
boosting its balance sheet in a tough economic environment.
The company paid a dividend of 1.30 euros per share for
2011. It said scrapping its dividend was prudent and in the best
interest of shareholders.
"In the current economic and financial environment, various
factors mean the resources generated by FCC are contracting and
the company has to absorb losses as a result of the clean-up of
certain assets," FCC said in a statement.
Domestic weakness has affected FCC's core construction and
environmental businesses. Spain is suffering its second
recession in three years and one in four of its workforce is
unemployed after a real estate boom turned to bust five years
ago.
Other companies have also looked to dividends as a way to
save costs. Spanish stainless steel maker Acerinox said
on Wednesday it would delay dividends, while indebted telecoms
company Telefonica scrapped its dividend earlier this
year.
FCC posted a 78 percent fall in nine-month net profit this
year to 40 million euros ($53 million). The builder had 7.2
billion euros of net debt at end-September.
($1 = 0.7555 euros)
(Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)