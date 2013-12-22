MADRID Dec 22 Majority owner of Spanish
construction company FCC Esther Koplowitz, who holds
more than 50 percent of its shares, has reached an agreement
with lenders to refinance debt associated with her stake.
The deal refinances the debt up to 2018, B 1998, the group
through which Koplowitz holds the stake, said in a statement on
Sunday. The statement gave no further detail on the refinancing.
The refinanced debt is worth around 900 million euros,
according to a source close to deal.
On Friday, Koplowitz had said she had sold 3.8 percent of
her stake in the company, raising 72 million euros ($98.43
million), to reduce personal debt.
Last month, heavily-indebted FCC reported a 674.9 million
euro loss for the first nine months of the year, with revenues
down 10 percent to 5 billion euros as spending on public works
in Spain shrank during an economic downturn.
FCC is trying to refinance around 5 billion euros of debt
with banks before the end of the year. The builder had net debt
of 6.6 billion euros at end-September, down 510 million euros
since the end of last year.
($1 = 0.7315 euros)
(Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez; Writing by Paul Day.
Editing by Jane Merriman)