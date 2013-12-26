MADRID Dec 26 Billionaire financier George
Soros bought 3 percent of heavily-indebted Spanish
infrastructure firm FCC from the group's founding
family, Spanish media reported on Thursday.
Last week, the Koplowitz family sold 3.8 percent of its
majority stake in FCC for 72 million euros to reduce personal
debt.
The firm registered losses of 675 million euros ($923
million) in the nine months to September.
An FCC spokesman declined to comment on the media reports.
The purchase by Soros would follow the October acquisition
of a 6 percent stake in FCC by software billionaire Bill Gates,
who became the company's second largest shareholder behind
Esther Koplowitz, who inherited FCC from her father.
($1 = 0.7317 euros)
(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Tracy Rucinski;
Editing by John Stonestreet)