MADRID, July 26 Spanish infrastructure and
services company Ferrovial is preparing a A$1.5 billion
($1.4 billion) offer for Australian firm John Holland, Spanish
business daily Expansion reported on Saturday without citing
sources.
John Holland, a wholly owned subsidiary of Australia's
largest construction firm Leighton Holdings Ltd,
provides contracting and services to the transport, energy and
resources sectors.
A Ferrovial spokesman declined to comment on Saturday.
Leighton said in June it was considering selling the
business as Spanish-controlled majority owner Hochtief
tries to cut debt and potentially fund a bid for full ownership.
Analysts said at the time the business could fetch A$800
million, helping Germany-based Hochtief, controlled by Spain's
ACS, finance an increase in its stake in Leighton.
Ferrovial made several overseas acquisitions last year,
including British maintenance and utility firm Enterprise and a
company specialised in the Chilean mining sector, and said in
February it had the resources to make new investments.
($1 = 1.0644 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Louise Ireland)