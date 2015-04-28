MADRID, April 28 Spanish emergency services
safely evacuated around 150 people from a burning ferry crossing
the Mediterranean from the island of Mallorca to the Spanish
port of Valencia, government and port authorities said on
Tuesday.
The 'Sorrento' ferry, belonging to the Italian company
Atlantica di Navigazione although operated by
Trasmediterranea-Acciona, sent out distress signals,
the Ministry of Public Works said in a statement.
Spanish newspaper websites showed pictures of the ferry
belching out great clouds of black smoke. Although the captain
did not initially want to evacuate the ferry, passengers and
crew eventually left the burning vessel in lifeboats, the
ministry said.
The port authority said 170 passengers were rescued. Sea
rescue services could not confirm the number. Acciona could not
immediately comment. Atlantica di Navigazione could not be
immediately reached for comment.
The burnt-out ferry could sink in the position where the
rescue was carried out at 35 miles off the Mallorcan coast, the
Balearic Island port authority said.
(Reporting By Sonya Dowsett Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)