MADRID, April 28 Emergency services rescued 156
people on Tuesday from a burning ferry crossing the
Mediterranean from the island of Mallorca to the Spanish port of
Valencia, the ferry operator and government officials said.
The Sorrento ferry, belonging to the Italian company
Atlantica di Navigazione although operated by
Trasmediterranea-Acciona, sent out distress signals,
Spain's Ministry of Public Works said in a statement.
"The Sorrento carried 156 people on board between passengers
and crew. All have been rescued," operator Acciona said in a
statement, adding it did not know the cause of the fire or the
state of the boat.
Spanish newspaper websites showed pictures of the ferry
belching out clouds of black smoke. The evacuation took place an
hour after the ferry left Palma de Mallorca, Acciona said.
Although the captain did not initially want to evacuate the
ferry, passengers and crew eventually left the burning vessel in
lifeboats, the ministry said.
Spain's sea rescue service sent four boats and a helicopter
to help with the evacuation. The National Guard also sent two
boats and a helicopter.
Atlantica di Navigazione confirmed the fire and evacuation
of passengers and crew.
The burnt-out ferry could sink in the position where the
rescue was carried out at 35 miles off the Mallorcan coast, the
Balearic Island port authority said.
